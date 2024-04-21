Opinion

‘Culture’ is now the last refuge of a scoundrel

Culture drives modern history and is behind much of what is happening in the world today

21 April 2024 - 00:00

It was once said that “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel”, but in a world in freefall as intolerance and the internet sweep away the comfort of the past, that last refuge is now this fuzzy thing called “culture”. It’s become the weapon of choice in the new era, a battering ram to agitate intellectuals and the ignorant, who get worked up when told their culture is under threat...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Trump criminal hush money trial starts in New York World
  2. Fallout from Trump's bid to overturn election loss heads to Supreme Court World
  3. Witnesses in Trump documents case can remain private, judge rules World

Most read

  1. Scientists and citizens combine forces to battle deadly beetle Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Why has Zuma, a convicted criminal, been given the green ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | DA risks the race by ignoring race Opinion
  4. Pravin Gordhan’s parting thoughts Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...