‘Culture’ is now the last refuge of a scoundrel
Culture drives modern history and is behind much of what is happening in the world today
21 April 2024 - 00:00
It was once said that “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel”, but in a world in freefall as intolerance and the internet sweep away the comfort of the past, that last refuge is now this fuzzy thing called “culture”. It’s become the weapon of choice in the new era, a battering ram to agitate intellectuals and the ignorant, who get worked up when told their culture is under threat...
