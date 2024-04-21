Is Eskom feeling ANC heat to keep the lights on ahead of May polls?

Power utility is allegedly furiously burning diesel to keep load-shedding at bay in an election year

South Africans have become accustomed to the ANC’s manipulation tactics over the past 30 years. How many times have we heard that load-shedding will come to an end? In May 2023, the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula said that “blackouts will be over by the end of 2023" — with no evidence to support the claim whatsoever. Towards the end of 2023, minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa made the now infamous claim that “we are turning the corner” on load-shedding. Not to be outdone, President Cyril Ramaphosa added his own false promise that “the end of load-shedding is finally within reach”...