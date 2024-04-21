Opinion

Cartoon

Israel, Iran’s exchange of ‘unfriendly fire’ sparks fears of another world war

21 April 2024 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds

The world appears on the brink of another global war after Israel and Iran’s recent exchange of “unfriendly fire”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Scientists and citizens combine forces to battle deadly beetle Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Why has Zuma, a convicted criminal, been given the green ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | DA risks the race by ignoring race Opinion
  4. Pravin Gordhan’s parting thoughts Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...