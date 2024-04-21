Opinion

New scheme seeks to plug gaps in Gauteng’s economy, boosting economic growth

A new recruitment drive seeks to train young people to plug gaps in the province’s economy, boosting economic growth

21 April 2024 - 00:00 By Panyaza Lesufi

The socioeconomic challenges facing Gauteng and the country necessitate decisive and swift action, especially when it comes to implementing township development programmes...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | E-toll ‘solution’ just defers the pain till later Opinion
  2. Fools on the FREEway Hogarth
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | IEC neutrality and integrity must be beyond doubt Opinion
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Gauteng takes provincial governance to new heights Opinion

Most read

  1. Scientists and citizens combine forces to battle deadly beetle Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Why has Zuma, a convicted criminal, been given the green ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | DA risks the race by ignoring race Opinion
  4. Pravin Gordhan’s parting thoughts Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...