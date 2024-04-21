SA needs honest discussion about issues not resolved after 1994
The Joint Afrikaner Declaration underlines the extent to which we have failed to build a cohesive nation in the democratic era
21 April 2024 - 00:00
In the heady post-Codesa days, when apartheid seemed to breathe its last and democracy was arriving, the rise of Afrikaner agitation against the government might have been inconceivable. Much faith was put in a brand-new constitution that asserted equal rights and opportunities for all...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.