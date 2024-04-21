Why has Zuma, a convicted criminal, been given the green light to be a lawmaker?
It's hard to understand how anyone could hang their future on the ageing shoulders of the man who has contributed so substantially to their desperation
21 April 2024 - 00:03
A constant complaint by some of Jacob Zuma’s supporters is that the media — and everybody else under the sun — is obsessed with him. They should thank their lucky stars that their man is always hogging the headlines. The worst thing that could happen to any politician is to not feature in any public conversation and be totally ignored by the press. Publicity, good or bad, is a politician’s staple diet. Some of those now complaining would not have known about Zuma were it not for the media. So just chill, and be grateful...
