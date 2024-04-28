An Afrikaner experience of SA’s past 30 years
Theuns Eloff reflects on a history filled with disappointments and dysfunction
28 April 2024 - 00:00
I grew up as an ordinary Afrikaner boy in Potchefstroom. As a student leader at the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education, I participated in meetings with various English speaking and black Christians. Through these, I realised that apartheid was wrong, principally because it broke the unity of the church of Christ. I started to question the basic tenets of apartheid. This led to the 1977 Koinonia Declaration, which critiqued apartheid from a Christian Reformed point of view...
