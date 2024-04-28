Mbeki’s ‘ANC Today’ letters shed light on our democracy
Mbeki writes to South Africa again as our democracy turns 30.
28 April 2024 - 00:00
Listening to former president Thabo Mbeki on the occasion of the launch of a book about his "ANC Today" letters, and on the eve of the 30th anniversary of South African freedom, it became apparent that his recall or departure from our politics was a loss to the ANC and its intellectual tradition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.