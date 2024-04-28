‘Our dreams of liberation have been realised’

We must nurture the tree of freedom so that it lives forever

A friend of mine, Dr Clifford Nxomani, posted on our alma mater’s WhatsApp group, “When you hit a pothole, whether in life or on the streets, always remember where you’ve been.” Words of wisdom indeed. Why wallow in Doomsville when the dreams of our forebears have been realised?..