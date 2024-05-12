Burning flag is a symptom of a party of white men going off the rails
The overzealous response to its flag-burning metaphor was exactly what the would-be rescuers of us all craved for.
12 May 2024 - 00:01
The DA wanted attention. No, it was desperate for attention. It wouldn’t have wanted, or been desperate for it, if it were happy with its election campaign performance so far, would it? The overzealous response to its flag-burning metaphor was exactly what the would-be rescuers of us all craved for...
