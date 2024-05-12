Opinion

DA’s flag-burning advert is treasonous

12 May 2024 - 00:00 By FM Lucky Mathebula

The sight of a post-apartheid South African flag burning in your lounge through a national news agency should have evoked emotions of disdain and insult in a state that has a nation. A national flag is a single symbol that combines the wholeness of a nation, whence its hoisting is never without the national anthem. The price of politics is not only the government but also the privilege to become an organ of the state as a person, thus acting in its interest all the time...

