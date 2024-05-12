Let the electorate deliver the verdict on the DA flag saga
The party offended many South Africans by depicting a burning flag, but the SABC was wrong to ban the advert
12 May 2024 - 00:00
The controversy around the DA advert depicting the burning of the flag has brought to the fore two key issues: the meaning and significance of national symbols, and freedom of expression...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.