We must vote, to protect our freedoms and fix our failures
12 May 2024 - 00:00
“Vote of the century opens era of hope”, read The Guardian’s front-page headline in April 1994. As a young anti-apartheid activist at the time, I had never imagined that the end of apartheid would occur in my lifetime — April 1994 was a dream come true. It was a time full of enthusiasm mixed with trepidation for South Africa, stemming from the historic peaceful transition to democracy in a country seeking to build a unified nation rich in its diversity and ready to take up the challenge of building a better society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.