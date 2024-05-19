A few words on a poster is all voters have to make up their minds
We’re saddled with dinosaurs trafficking old and outdated ideas
19 May 2024 - 00:00
The men jockeying for our attention — and our votes — grin sheepishly from poles, trees and billboards, conveying a sentiment at odds with the public mood. How dare they smile down on us when we’re having such a hard time? The country is in a funk, but they seem in pretty jolly spirits. It’s as if they’re mocking us...
