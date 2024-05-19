Face reality and close spending taps on failed BRT project
Given our claim to prefer indigenous solutions, it seems odd that the taxi industry appears to have been an afterthought in the grand calculations
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Billions in taxpayer money spent, a few enriched beyond their wildest dreams by corruption and theft, and the majority who were meant to benefit no better off than they were before. It’s the familiar South African story of an expensive and grandiose project that promised much, but delivered little, its ambitious goals sunk under the deadweight of misgovernance and illicit enrichment. ..
