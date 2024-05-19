New chief justice faces Herculean task
Mandisa Maya, the only nominee to replace Raymond Zondo, needs to fix the Constitutional Court and the JSC for starters
19 May 2024 - 00:00
On Tuesday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will interview deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya for the position of chief justice, which Raymond Zondo will vacate in August this year. Maya, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sole nominee for the country’s top judicial office, was the favourite in February 2022 when four candidates were interviewed, an occasion that marked yet another low point for the JSC...
