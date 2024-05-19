Opinion

Our police have to fight fire with fire

Officers are often condemned when they kill armed criminals, but that betrays an unrealistic grasp of the realities of South Africa

19 May 2024 - 00:00
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

Two events in recent days, though seemingly unrelated, both speak  to our dire crime situation. In Soshanguve, Pretoria, armed criminals shot dead five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane as they hijacked his father’s car outside their house. And in KwaZulu-Natal, police killed six armed suspects wanted in connection with several violent crimes, including cash-in-transit heists. ..

