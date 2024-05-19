SA needs a national health system — but not the envisaged NHI
Let us remember that the road to hell is paved with good intentions
19 May 2024 - 00:00
I am a proponent of an integrated health system for all South Africans, which I call a national health system, and I have advocated for this since the late 2000s. I left the chair of the South African Medical Association in January 2009 because of disagreements on this very subject. South Africa’s main challenge is extreme inefficiencies in its health system, in both the public and the private sector. When one considers the total health expenditure of South Africa, its citizens deserve better outcomes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.