We shouldn’t reject NHI simply because of a fear of corruption
A more useful conversation would be about what systems should be put in place to curtail the potential rot
19 May 2024 - 00:00
It would be hard to find anyone entirely opposed to the constitutional injunction for universal health coverage. In fact, many of those who censured the signing into law of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act prefaced their criticism by acknowledging the nobility of the ideal of providing healthcare to the poor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.