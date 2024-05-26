A call to all South Africans to uphold the integrity of elections
26 May 2024 - 00:00
On Wednesday more than 27-million South Africans, who have registered as voters, will participate in national and provincial elections to democratically elect a government of their choice. This is a right that was earned through an intense and prolonged struggle against white minority rule that had oppressed the black majority in our country. We should exercise the right to vote wisely...
