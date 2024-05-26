Your vote has the power to build a better future for South Africa
26 May 2024 - 00:00
Over this election campaign, I have travelled across our country, meeting South Africans from all walks of life. I have been amazed by our nation’s natural beauty and the resilient character of our people. But I have also seen heartbreaking levels of despair and hardship — all too often due to poor governance and corruption on the part of an uncaring government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.