Confusion reigns but some kind of coalition is certain
Things are going to be different in South Africa from now on
02 June 2024 - 00:00
As the ink on the ballot papers dries, South Africa stands at a pivotal moment, grappling with fundamental questions. Parliament is in a state of suspense, with the governing party falling short of 50%. In Gauteng it has struggled to secure more than 40% voter support. The economic powerhouses of South Africa are now in the hands of negotiators. The ANC’s opposition and the “wenzeni uZuma” movement, a significant contender in these elections, have united to form a formidable coalition government player in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the national sphere. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.