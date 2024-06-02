Ramaphosa alone will shoulder blame for hubristic ANC’s fall from grace
Placing ANC unity at greater priority than the needs of the country come back to haunt ANC president and, ironically, it is Zuma who twists the knife
02 June 2024 - 00:00
The ANC got a bloody nose. And that’s a punishment richly deserved. Nobody guilty of what the party’s done to this country should be able to get away with it. Karma should catch up with you; and it has. It can’t claim not to have been warned. And the fact that it’s Jacob Zuma who delivered the coup de grace is simply delicious irony...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.