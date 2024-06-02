This pivotal moment demands our leaders transcend petty horse-trading
In the coming days the country’s future will be determined in backroom bargaining over coalition arrangements. The parties involved must show unprecedented maturity and wisdom
02 June 2024 - 00:00
Millions of South Africans, buoyed by the need to vote and contribute to the direction the country takes, this week endured inclement weather and bureaucratic ineptitude and inefficiencies to make their voices heard...
