Opinion

Cast the GNU net wide, beyond politicians

In a government of national unity too many cooks can spoil the broth, but it’s essential to pull in the expertise of the private sector and civil society

09 June 2024 - 00:00

The government of national unity (GNU) model, which tries to bring together a diversity of ideologies, ideas and minority groups represented by a wide range of parties, is a more inclusive approach than a conventional coalition government. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Parties may have to rethink pre-election coalition standpoints Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why black solidarity voting will not bring development Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Many voters are hooked on their abusive rulers Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | MK name a stroke of genius from Zuma Opinion
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Parliament’s failure is at the heart of our problems Opinion
  6. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Danger lurks for parties entering into coalition with ANC ... Opinion

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Alarm bells should be ringing for political leeches living ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PETER BRUCE | Dangerous days call for pragmatic decisions Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Herman Mashaba Hogarth
  4. CARTOON | As the ANC courts coalition partners, who will be left at the altar? Opinion
  5. THULI MADONSELA | A good time to revive the flight of the flamingos Opinion

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...