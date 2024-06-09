Dangerous days call for pragmatic decisions
These are perilous times — poor decisions in the next few days could see us back voting within a year
09 June 2024 - 00:00
It is almost impossible to know exactly what is happening, or when — but I’m pretty sure that after last week’s inconclusive national elections the ANC and the DA are an inch away from concluding a deal to go into a coalition that will also include the IFP...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.