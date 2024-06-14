MBALI HLOPHE: A clean provincial government optimises outcomes, delivery
Three crucial changes have driven GDARDE and GDSD's performance rates to a five-year high
Over the past five years, Gauteng has witnessed significant developments in agriculture, rural development and social welfare, all spearheaded by the Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development & environment (GDARDE) and the Gauteng department of social development (GDSD).
The mission within these departments is to modernise and transform the agri-food value chain, ensure Gauteng maintains a sustainable environment, and prioritise the development of urban and rural communities.
Since 2019, the annual performance of GDARDE and GDSD has grown exponentially. GDARDE's rating improved from 67% in 2019/2020 to an impressive 81% in 2023/24, with the delivery agreement highlighting an exceptional 91% achievement. Similarly, GDSD has witnessed a performance increase from 71% in 2019/20 to 82% in 2023/24, with a delivery agreement rating of 83%.
These improvements were driven by effective leadership and strategic initiatives implemented during the sixth administrative period. GDARDE and GDSD have not only enhanced operational efficiency but also laid the groundwork for building a better Gauteng for its residents.
These performance metrics are, in essence, a tracking template for departmental service delivery. Targets are increased every year, and the team secured a strong finish for the sixth administration, with this being the highest recorded rating to date.
To achieve these results, three crucial changes were driven:
1. Addressing corruption within the departments
Since 2016, there have been eight investigations conducted to address allegations of corruption and maladministration of funds within GDARDE and GDSD.
Pushing forward with the departmental cleanup and collaborating with the Gauteng premier as well as the department of finance and treasury, a total of 14 individuals, some of whom held senior positions, were suspended pending corruption charges.
When the rot of corruption is cleaned up and the focus is realigned to service delivery, a department can really be turned around.
2. Playing on the strengths of Gauteng
Gauteng is at the forefront of technology and infrastructure in the country; there are great transport networks and the capacity exists to put systems in place to promote growth.
When it comes to farming, the conditions and land are not the same as areas like KwaZulu-Natal or the Western Cape, which means attention is more focused on creating an urban hub.
With the level of urbanisation, thriving from an export perspective is possible — it’s all about repositioning efforts.
3. Building on urban farming
Efforts have also been focused on vertical farming, which involves the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers, and urban farming, which is the process of cultivating crops or other types of food in an urban environment.
A lot of work has been done to position the province for these initiatives. A system is being built where the rooftops of dilapidated buildings are used to become the new norm for farming in Gauteng. By creating a farming culture in urban environments, more greenery is provided to the concrete landscape.
GDARDE and GDSD's successes are attributed to a strategic blend of effective leadership, innovative strategies and community engagement. It is crucial to fully understand the departments and sectors through research and learning from experienced individuals.
No politician is an expert in their field. It is important to understand and read up to learn and glean as much as possible about what needs to be done. Doing as much research as possible is crucial. Learning from those who have been here longer and getting a more holistic feel of what needs to be done by a department to be able to address issues is what drives success.
By doing this, a firm understanding — for what is needed from the departments, what is needed by the community, and how influence can make a difference — is achieved. This can be seen [in exponential improvement of GDARDE and GDSD's performance results over the past five years].
Addressing corruption was one of the biggest challenges to tackle. Dealing with it head-on ultimately led to substantial improvements in departmental integrity and performance.
It was not been an easy road. There have been many allegations of corruption and who was responsible, but often action was not taken, which set a precedent for habits of wrongdoing to cement themselves.
Having to deal with uprooting a system that had become entrenched in corruption and maladministration was a big challenge, as this had become a system that developed tentacles that could reach other sectors. But with the help of the Gauteng premier’s office, the auditor-general and other external forces, it was possible to deal with it in a direct manner.
There will be a lot of pushback when things are shifted away from corruption, but GDARDE and GDSD are about addressing the needs of the communities that need help; it shouldn’t be about personal gain for being in a highly influential position.
The commitment to service delivery and societal improvement drives GDARDE and GDSD efforts to use SA's rich resources and transform the province into a self-sustaining entity.
Society has no-one else to fall back on besides the government, so it needs to function optimally. SA and the rest of Africa are rich in minerals and resources. There should be a commitment to effectively harnessing what [the country is blessed with] and work towards bringing [its] status up globally.
The greatest resource available is human capacity — how to transform that into human resources should be the challenge addressed. The country and its residents' untapped opportunities motivate GDARDE and GDSD teams to take these departments to the next level.
An ambitious but achievable vision for both GDARDE and GDSD has been outlined. Key goals include sustaining current performance levels, driving further growth and introducing innovative strategies and programmes to leverage Gauteng’s technological landscape for enhanced service delivery.
About the author: Mbali Hlophe has served as the Gauteng MEC for social development, agriculture, rural development and environment since October 2022.
This article was sponsored by GDARDE.