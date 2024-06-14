MTETO NYATI: Courageous leadership is the only way forward for SA

However, realising this potential requires more than optimism; it demands courageous leadership. The kind of leadership that is fearless in confronting the status quo and relentless in its vision of equity and progress.

Courageous leaders must stand firm in ensuring that accountability and transparency are not just ideals but practised norms. This starts with building a culture where public service is synonymous with integrity.

Leaders must champion policies that promote inclusive growth, and support small and medium-sized enterprises to ensure that the benefits of economic progress can be broadly shared. Investment in education and skills development is critical to empower the next generation with the tools needed to thrive in the global economy.

Those paving the way for a better tomorrow have a responsibility to entrench a narrative that celebrates our diversity as a strength rather than a source of division. This involves engaging with all communities, understanding their unique challenges, and building bridges that promote mutual respect and collaboration.

SA’s future is not a dream, but a reality well within our grasp. The legacy of Mandela’s courage lives within us, urging us to rise to the occasion. Under the right leadership we can transform our nation into a thriving democracy where every citizen has the opportunity to flourish and make an active contribution to building an economically sustainable tomorrow.

About the author: Dr Mteto Nyati is chairman of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

