Cutting new cabinet down to size is crucial
16 June 2024 - 00:00
The composition and size of the next cabinet is going to be critical to determining whether the next government succeeds. Its task will be mammoth: to provide political stability while implementing a series of significant reforms, the necessity of which is clear from the brute fact that the state has been collapsing around the ears of the last administration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.