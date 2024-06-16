Let this be a new era of compromise and wisdom
Top priority for the government of national unity must be addressing racial inequality, and the DA in particular needs to accept that
16 June 2024 - 00:00
After a gruelling election season, the agreement to form a unity government (GNU) has been hailed by some as the emergence of a brave new centre in our heavily polarised politics...
