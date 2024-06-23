Decoding ideation, hegemonic contestation and the GNU
What might require intense attention is the public education of citizens about the minimum principles of the statement of intent.
23 June 2024 - 00:00
The inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa is a significant shift in South African politics. It marks a decisive departure from the past 30 years of an absolute majority governing party dispensation to a multiparty coalition government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.