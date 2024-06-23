Cartoon
Disgraced John Hlophe named as MK Party chief whip
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Disgraced former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has emerged from the “sewers” of the parliamentary process that resulted in his impeachment to be named by the MK Party as its chief whip in parliament...
