Early threat to happy ending in GNU fairy tale
The markets were almost irrationally exuberant four days ago when the GNU began to look like a reality
23 June 2024 - 00:01
If it’s Sunday morning and you’re reading this and you still don’t know who the new minister of water affairs is, be slightly nervous. The markets open again tomorrow and in the absence of sparky news about the new government of national unity they’re going to take a bit of a hit. You’ve been warned...
