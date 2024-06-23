Hlophe: from dishonourable to honourable in a quick election
Unless the DA balks at joining the GNU, the baton of official opposition is about to pass to the MK Party, with John Hlophe as its parliamentary leader
23 June 2024 - 00:01
Unless the talks between the ANC and the DA go really pear-shaped in the coming hours and days, former Western Cape judge president Mandlakayise John Hlophe is destined to be the leader of the official opposition in the National Assembly...
