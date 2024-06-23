Vague, unattainable objectives makes Israel-Gaza conflict a ‘forever war’
With vague, unattainable objectives and steadfast US backing, it seems the Jewish state will continue its assault on the Palestinians without end
23 June 2024 - 00:00
The US war in Afghanistan was the longest in American history. When, after 20 years of conflict, the US withdrew its troops in August 2021, its legacy included not only wreckage and destruction, but also the paradigm of “forever war”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.