Opinion

State is not in crisis, but its resilience is being tested

30 June 2024 - 00:00 By Yoliswa Makhasi

The ongoing political engagements emanating from non-conclusive national elections present an opportunity for society to reflect on the state of bureaucratic resilience. However, it is important that the state of bureaucratic resilience must be located within the broader state resilience...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | A fine line between holding a country to ransom and pursuing a hard ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Hlophe: from dishonourable to honourable in a quick election Opinion
  3. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa’s cabinet choices will determine the fate of SA Opinion

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Merit-based appointments will be crucial to the GNU’s success Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Early threat to happy ending in GNU fairy tale Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Jabulani Khumalo Hogarth
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Hlophe: from dishonourable to honourable in a quick election Opinion
  5. NOMBONISO GASA | Janet Love is the latest victim of Zuma’s scheming Opinion

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...