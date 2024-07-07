GNU open to new ideas stands to thrive
The retention of people such as Angie Motshekga makes a mockery of the succession concept Mandela articulated when he stepped down
07 July 2024 - 00:00
I was with friends at our favourite watering hole in King William’s Town when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet. The ANC guys erupted with joy, with each appointment of one of their side to the cabinet, as if they thought all was lost...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.