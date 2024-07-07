Recycling of failed ministers proves the ANC is deaf to the electorate
ANC leaders are not reading the room, blind to the change demanded of them by the electorate
07 July 2024 - 00:00
Following its 39% general election loss, after final vote consolidation, the ANC appears tone deaf, behaving as if it still has a majority, recycling failed individuals as ministers and insisting that policies remain the same even though most of them are nonsensical, ideologically outdated and spectacular failures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.