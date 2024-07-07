The GNU requires many virtues if it is to work
Patriotism, trust and maturity are at the top of the list of requirements for this bloated new cabinet of many colours
07 July 2024 - 00:00
Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally appointed the cabinet, it is time for patriotic South Africans inside and outside the government of national unity (GNU) to put aside real or imagined differences and work for the good of the nation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.