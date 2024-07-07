The sprouts of reactionary ethnic nationalisms
When Tintswalo turns 60 and thinks of the moment that marked the historic point of departure of our democratic order, the 2024 elections will loom large
07 July 2024
When Tintswalo turns 60 and thinks of the moment that marked the historic point of departure of our democratic order, the 2024 elections will loom large. The moment when the liberation movement and its allies faced the prospect of losing political power because those it governed had lost trust in its ability to deliver the liberation promise in the constitution they negotiated...
