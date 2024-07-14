As global tensions rise, SA should refrain from picking sides
As minister of international relations, Ronald Lamola assumes the formidable task of asserting the country’s identity and beliefs at a time of great uncertainty, both at home and abroad
14 July 2024 - 00:00
There is a new sheriff in town at the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) after Ronald Lamola’s appointment as South Africa’s top diplomat when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on June 30...
