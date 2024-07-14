Ramaphosa must act to beef up collapsed intelligence services
SA will never bring crime and corruption under control for as long as this core government function is compromised
14 July 2024 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t appoint a minister for the intelligence services when he announced the national cabinet last week. In a country with some of the highest levels of homicide, rape, crimes against children, house robbery and human trafficking in the world, this omission — which may be temporary, assuming he is still applying his mind to the issue — is a crucial one...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.