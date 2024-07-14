SA troops should not be used to shield corrupt leaders from the wrath of their own people
14 July 2024 - 00:02
South Africa continues to sacrifice the lives of its troops in the unending civil war in the DRC. The latest casualty was Maj JC Pieterse, 46, who was killed this week when a hand grenade exploded outside his tent in Beni, northeastern DRC, bring the number of service members killed in that country to eight...
