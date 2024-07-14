Opinion

The EFF will never sell out black and African people

14 July 2024 - 00:00 By JULIUS MALEMA

The “Nazi-Oma” or “Nazi grandma”, as she has been dubbed by German and European media, has over the years taken to many public platforms to unashamedly say the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of more than 6-million Jews between 1941 and 1945, is “the biggest and most sustainable lie in history”. This, along with her many other denialist campaigns, has landed her in several courtrooms in Germany, where she has been convicted and sentenced...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Bonginkosi Khanyile Hogarth
  2. New book on VBS scandal exposes billionaire ‘Venda boys’ club Opinion & Analysis
  3. MADZADZA MIYA | How kwaito and gqom are thriving in Durban Insight
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Despite VBS scandal, Malema will continue to fill the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | GNU triumphs over ‘distant runner-up’ EFF, ‘boycotter’ MK Party Opinion

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband