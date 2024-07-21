Focus on infrastructure to boost growth prospects
Turning the country into a building site will boost the economy and ensure a brighter future for all
21 July 2024 - 00:00
As the minister of public works & infrastructure, I was delighted that President Cyril Ramaphosa supported my call to turn South Africa into a bustling construction site during his opening of parliament address. I want a wave of infrastructure investment across the country to grow the economy and create sustainable jobs. This should be seen as a beacon of hope to improve the living conditions of all our citizens...
