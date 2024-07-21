Opinion

GNU is SA’s best chance to right the ship

21 July 2024 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES EDITORIAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to parliament this week as head of the government of national unity (GNU) outlined the challenges facing his administration as South Africa traverses unfamiliar territory and enters a new era of political partnership. Coming as it did on the anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, Ramaphosa's address sought to evoke the spirit of optimism and co-operation of the Madiba era...

