GNU must act in widest possible interest
Too often, a ruling party assumes — wrongly — that what’s good for it must also be good for the nation
21 July 2024 - 00:00
It is often assumed that a country’s national interests will be the same as those of the governing party, the country’s leader or the largest community group. This is rarely true, and it is where failing African and developing countries often go wrong...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.