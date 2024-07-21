SA a relative haven from global Islamophobia
In general South Africa is a very good place to be a Muslim. There is none of the state-sanctioned hostility we see in countries like India or the US
21 July 2024 - 00:00
Recently a homemade explosive device was found in the grounds of the Musjidur Rahman, a mosque in Durban North. According to the police, two white men threw the device into the mosque’s yard before they were interrupted by a security vehicle. ..
