The importance of civil servants
They are where the tyre hits the road, writes FM Lucky Mathebula
21 July 2024 - 00:00
South African history stands as a testament to the unwavering resilience of its constitutional democracy, whether inclusive or otherwise. This resilience, a constant force, has shaped the country’s political realignments and transitions. The will of those with the franchise at any given time, under the prevailing government arrangements, has led to significant moments of political consensus. The government of national unity (GNU) era, characterised by unity, is another chapter in this remarkable journey...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.