A national dialogue will help South Africa revive democracy
The new narrative is that it is the citizens that have voted for a GNU, but about 61% of the eligible populace elected to abandon the polls
28 July 2024 - 00:00
This year has been dubbed the ultimate election year. By the end of 2024 about 97 regimes, as well as the EU, will have gone to the polls to refresh their political mandates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.